(Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

1. Mike Pence: Still The Hero We Need

I hope you saw what Mike Pence said about the attack on Paul Pelosi:

JVL be like . . .

Was that so hard? I mean sure, it helps that Pence probably means it. He had a good working relationship with Pelosi. I’d bet anything that Pence actually stopped to pray for Paul Pelosi.

But also, this is what leaders do, and have always done. Let’s take a walk down memory lane: