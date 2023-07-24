Why Not Tim Scott? Or: How much worse does DeSantis have to get before Republican elites abandon him?
Slavery was not vo-tech for black people.
1. Florida Man
On Friday, after we got the big Don’t Call It Backing Down, It’s a “Reset” announcement, I wrote that the DeSantis campaign was in a death spiral.
It’s worse than I thought.
Over the weekend the NYT did a big takeout on the reset, replete with back-biting from inside the campaign. Sample hotness:
His Tallahassee-based campaign has begun shedding some of the more than 90 workers it had hired — roughly double the Trump campaign payroll — to cut swelling costs that have included $279,000 at the Four Seasons in Miami.
Wait. Hold on. They spent a quarter million at the Four Seasons?!?!?
There’s more.
Records show the DeSantis campaign made an $87,000 reservation at the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Utah for a retreat where donors were invited to cocktails on the deck on Saturday followed by an “investor appreciation dinner.” It’s the type of luxury location that helps explain how a candidate who has long preferred to fly by private jets burned through nearly 40 percent of every dollar he raised in his first six weeks without airing a single television ad. . . .
His report showed $179,000 in chartered plane costs, along with $483,000 to a limited liability company that was formed within days of his campaign kickoff, with the expenditure only labeled “travel.”
Let me give you four reasons this burn-rate stuff is so bad that anti-Trump Republicans ought to move on from DeSantis ASAP: