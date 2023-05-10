Tomorrow night: I’m going to sit down with Will Saletan for the livestream to talk about his book, The Corruption of Lindsey Graham. (We’ll also talk about news stuff, including the E. Jean Carroll verdict.) And we’ll be joined by our colleague Adam Keiper, who runs pretty much everything behind the scenes. You’ll love him.

Programming note: Thursday Night Bulwark will be at 9pm Eastern, and NOT the usual 8pm.

Finally: If you wanted a dedicated Kindle version of Will’s book, you can get it here. It’s $2.99 because Amazon wouldn’t let us price it lower. You can get the pdf version and push it to your e-reader of choice for free here.

1. Uniparty

If you haven’t read Mona’s fantastic piece about RFK Jr., go do that right now.

For me, the most interesting question is: Why is this guy running as a Democrat?

As Mona demonstrates, RFK Jr.’s biggest fans seem to come from conservative world. He’s a Fox News / InfoWars kind of candidate.

You know how we’re always talking about Horseshoe Theory? Well I made a holistic horseshoe map, which takes into account various attributes of the political spectrum:

Liberal vs. Conservative

Democrat vs. Republican

Authoritarian vs. democratic

Crazy vs. sane

And tries to map them in a general way:

Maybe this isn’t perfect—I could see a case for sliding DeSantis closer to Haley, for example. Or sliding Biden a touch more to the left. But you get the gist. This is basically how the political world breaks down now right now.