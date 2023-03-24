Who Is Marco Rubio Afraid Of?
Rubio thinks someone will "shred the country" if Trump is indicted. Who, exactly, is he talking about?
An interesting TNB last night with Bill Kristol and Amanda Carpenter talking about (all of) the potential indictments and then a good bit about Trump vs. DeSantis. Worth your time. Video is here; podcast is here.
1. Who Is Shredding the Country?
This week Sen. Marco Rubio spoke to The Bulwark’s Joe Perticone (make sure you’re getting my man’s newsletter; it’s awesome) about the potential indictment of Donald Trump. Here’s what Rubio said:
Marco Rubio told me a prosecution of Trump “would shred the country, rip it at its seams” before he laid into both Bragg’s case and his mental fitness:
That guy’s nuts. That guy’s insane. He’s upcharging what at best would be a misdemeanor—if the statute [of limitations] hasn’t run out—into a felony. With no prosecutorial discretion, no common sense of any kind. . . . It’s what you see in these other countries where prosecutors are turned into political weapons to disqualify candidates. It’s very damaging to the country.
I have a question:
Senator Rubio, if Donald Trump is subject to a criminal prosecution, the who, exactly, would be ripping at the seams of the country?
I do not think it would be Democratic voters. I do not think it would be political independents. I doubt the Quakers would care very much. Or the Puerto Rican community. I do not expect that ophthalmologists would riot or that members of the senior center’s pickle ball league would take to street violence.
So tell me: Who will have a reaction so extreme that it will shred our country and rip it at its seams?