1. Where Is the Trump Panic?

For weeks now everyone except Nate Silver has been inundated with columns from (and news stories featuring) Democrats who are concerned about how Joe Biden will hold up in a general election, given his age.

James Carville and Bill Kristol are alarmed. David Ignatius wants Biden to step aside. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) is thinking about challenging the president himself, if nobody else will step up. The Washington Post editorial page is basically a Socratic seminar on this topic. Former Crooked Media editor Brian Beutler launched a new media venture with a New York Times column yesterday pegged to the problems with being silent in the face of the risks of Biden’s old age. Others have raised the idiotic quadrennial idea that maybe the incumbent’s flaws would be papered over if he’d just replace his vice president.

And yes even The Bulwark Podcast has been known to raise this concern . . . we hear that you might have noticed.

While I don’t agree with every statement in every panicked plea about the Biden re-elect, I’m sympathetic to the motives of those issuing these warnings. Here’s why.

The recent run on Biden age stories is predicated on two fundamental realities: