What's Good for Chris Christie Is Bad for Ron DeSantis
Don't look now, but the big guy just popped a number in New Hampshire.
A pretty good TNB last night. You can watch the rewind here or listen to the podcast version here.
Also: No Triad on Monday. Go celebrate Juneteenth!
1. Momentum
Never forget: p = mv, baby!
Chris Christie just popped a number in New Hampshire, jumping to 9 percent among Republican voters.
It’s one poll, it’s early, yadda yadda yadda.
But there are two things to watch going forward: