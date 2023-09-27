Mark it down: On Thursday night I’ll talk with Mona, A.B., and Will about the debate, Trump and the UAW, Menendez, and everything else. —JVL

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., talks with reporters before the senate policy luncheons on the Capitol, April 21, 2015. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

1. Corruption

It’s Fight Night for a debate that probably matters not at all. Trump won’t be there. It’s on Fox Business. This is likely to be a nothingburger.

With one possible exception: It will be interesting to see how the candidates react to the indictment of Democratic Senator Bob “Gold Bars” Menendez.

One of the unanticipated effects of the Menendez indictment is that Republicans have generally declined to call for his resignation.

In fact, some Republicans are actively defending Menendez and calling on him not to resign: