1. Maybe He Isn’t Running?

Let me drop two items here for you to consider:

Conway’s argument is that the smart play for DeSantis is to fleece donors up until the last second, then decline to run, then hope Trump loses to Biden, and then run in 2028.

I don’t agree with this view as analysis, but it’s possible that DeSantis could agree with it. Especially if his position continues to deteriorate over the next 12 weeks. (And that's the timeline we're looking at, by the way. Republicans who want to seriously contend for the nomination probably have to be in the race by the end of June.)

So just for a moment, let’s pretend that it’s July 1 and DeSantis is out. What does the primary dynamic look like?