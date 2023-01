1. The Golden Rule

I want to go off-brand and get a little emo with you today. So indulge me.

We’re all in this together.

I say this simple mantra all the time because I believe it, deep down, in my bones.

But it’s not pablum. Because there’s an optimistic and pessimistic way to understand it. It’s a call to solidarity, yes. But it’s also an admission that …