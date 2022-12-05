(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

1. It Was Always There

One of the weird dynamics of the past seven years would be that Donald Trump would say or do something totalitarian, people like me would freak out, and then Conservatism Inc. would stroll in and say some version of:

He didn’t mean it like that. He’s being serious, not literal. There is an obscure, alternate interpretation in which this idea is completely within democratic norms. Trump is fine. There’s nothing exotic going on here. You have Trump Derangement Syndrome. Why are you trying to make this look like authoritarianism?

Some examples:

This is a partial list. Point is: Trump’s explicit call to set aside the Constitution this weekend was not some new development. It’s not like the guy had been chugging along, just another normie politician, and suddenly he went off the rails.

No.

It has been clear—from the beginning—that Donald Trump has no respect for the rule of law as a concept or the Constitution as a legal document.

A serious question: If you sat Trump down at a desk and offered him $1 billion dollars, could he do any of the following?