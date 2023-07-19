(Composite by Hannah Yoest / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

1. Office Tower Economics

Put aside the looming third indictment for a moment: Donald Trump has another problem—a big, expensive one. Two of them, actually. They have to do with real estate.

And these problems partially explain why running for president again was something Trump had to do.

Back in 2022 the House released some of Trump’s tax information. Buried in the documents was disclosure about Trump’s ownership stake in two office towers.