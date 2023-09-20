(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Embrace Your Destiny

Over the last few weeks I’ve basically talked myself into thinking that Donald Trump is going to be reelected to the presidency. That he’ll lose the popular vote—though by a narrower margin than he did in 2020—and win the Electoral College, fair and square.

This isn’t a prediction—just a premonition. Rationally speaking, I know that 2024 will almost certainly be a coin-flip election. Trump’s chance to win (or lose) won’t ever be appreciably more than 2-in-3 and will probably settle around 50-50 by the time we get to the voting.

Today I want to explain why—thinking aside—I’ve been feeling that Trump’s chances of winning are pretty good. And also why I’m starting to let go of my angst about this prospect.

Warning: This is going to be super extra dark. And you’re not going to like it. At all.