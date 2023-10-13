Last night’s livestream might be the best show we’ve done on TNB. You can listen to the podcast version here or watch here. You’ll thank me for it. This edition of TNB is unlocked for all. Please share with someone who might find it useful.

1. Game Theory

I was always bearish on the prospect of Steve Scalise as speaker. Unless Gaetz and his crew were satisfied with McCarthy’s scalp and wanted to try to reintegrate themselves with the caucus, why would they support Scalise?

Jim Jordan makes a lot more sense. He brings many (most?) of the MAGA hardliners onboard and his big weakness is TeamNormal Republicans, who worry that he’s (a) not fit for the job and (b) a huge liability for the party.

But if you’re being clear-eyed about it, I don’t think either of those concerns matters. Let me explain.