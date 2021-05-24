Share this postThe Dictators Are Winningthetriad.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThe TriadThe Dictators Are WinningAnd the democracies don't seem to care.Jonathan V. LastMay 24, 202142Share this postThe Dictators Are Winningthetriad.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailA woman, member of the Belarus diaspora holds a placard depicting Alexander Lukashenko with blood on his mouth and mustache as she with others take part in a rally protesting vote-rigging in the presidential election on August 13, 2020. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)1. Belarus Is a Big DealHere is the background on Belarus:The country i…This post is for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in