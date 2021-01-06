Share this postThe Big Daythetriad.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThe TriadThe Big DayGeorgia, the rally, and the coup attempt.Jonathan V. LastJan 6, 202126Share this postThe Big Daythetriad.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThe White House is seen as supporters of President Donald Trump begin to gather on the lawn around the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump…This post is for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in