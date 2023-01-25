We’ll be doing a deep dive on Ukraine tomorrow, on Thursday Night Bulwark. Today I’m going to (partially) set the table for that conversation.

Top: M1 Abrams, Bottom: Leopard (Composite / Photos: GettyImages)

1. Consider the Tank

Just three weeks ago, the U.S. agreed to send Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine. Today we have news that the U.S. will be sending M1 Abrams main battle tanks and that Germany will be sending two battalions of Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

It’s important to understand what these developments are really about and what their potential impact on the war will be.