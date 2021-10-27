((Illustrated by Hannah Yoest / Photos: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Shutterstock)

1. The Truth Finishes Lacing Up Its Shoes

Unless you live in Virginia or are Very Online, you probably have not heard about a sexual assault that took place in a high school bathroom in Loudoun County, Virginia last May.

But since early October, this assault has become a big part of the local culture war, and thus has become adjacent to the Virginia governor’s race.

It started with this piece in the Daily Wire. Here’s the lede to the story:

On June 22, Scott Smith was arrested at a Loudoun County, Virginia, school board meeting, a meeting that was ultimately deemed an “unlawful assembly” after many attendees vocally opposed a policy on transgender students. What people did not know is that weeks prior on May 28, Smith says, a boy allegedly wearing a skirt entered a girls’ bathroom at nearby Stone Bridge High School, where he sexually assaulted Smith’s ninth-grade daughter.

Conservative media quickly turned this sexual assault into a front of the trans bathroom wars:

The New York Post:

Smith told the Daily Wire that his daughter was attacked at Stone Bridge High School on May 28 by a boy “wearing in a skirt” who took advantage of transgender rules “to get into the bathrooms.”

The Daily Signal:

“The left’s silence on the accusations of sexual assault inside Loudoun County schools is absolutely deafening,” Lauren Adams, legal director of the feminist group Women’s Liberation Front, said in a statement to The Daily Signal. “The #MeToo movement advocated for society to believe survivors, but, apparently, that goes out the window when the perpetrator may identify as transgender.” The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office charged the 14-year-old student in July with two counts of forcible sodomy in a May assault on a ninth grade student, according to a report by The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak. According to Rosiak’s report, that same “gender-fluid” male student was then charged with sexual battery and abduction in an assault on another female student in October. Both incidents took place within the Loudoun County Public Schools system, which allegedly covered up the assaults as it implemented transgender policies.

The Washington Times:

Scott Smith, the father of a ninth-grade girl, was arrested on June 22 at a school board hearing that had been shut down after former state Sen. Dick Black received a standing ovation from outraged parents who oppose CRT, graphic sex “education,” and transgenders in restrooms and locker rooms. Why was Mr. Smith so animated, refusing to leave? Because his daughter had allegedly been raped on May 28 at Stone Bridge High School by a “gender fluid” boy wearing a skirt and was allowed into the girl’s room because of the idiotic transgender mandate.

Well, we’ve now had a trial and so have a much fuller picture of what happened. And the truth is somewhat different.

There was a rape in a Loudoun Country school. The school board did act poorly. But none of it has anything to do with trans bathrooms.