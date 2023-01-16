1. Overclassification

Let’s start with some Biden documents stipulations:

It’s bad that Biden had classified documents in his possession.

It’s good that Robert Hur has been appointed as special counsel to investigate.

If the special counsel finds evidence that Biden violated the law, then he should be held accountable.

Fair enough? We can agree about this much?

The problem is that a lot of the discussion about this incident boils down to:

This is really bad because people are too dishonest or too stupid to grasp the difference between Biden’s documents and Trump’s documents.

And that’s fair enough, too. Because many of the people in Conservatism Inc. chirping about the Biden documents are being dishonest. And as for the wisdom of the Great and Good American People, well . . . let’s just say that the jury is out and leave it at that.

The key difference between the two situations isn’t the classified documents themselves, but the behavior concerning the documents.

We’ll talk about the documents in a minute. Let’s start with the behavior: