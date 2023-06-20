(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

1. It’s Not a Primary Campaign

There are two fundamental truths about the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. primary campaign.

(1) RFK Jr.’s polling is real.

Kennedy has been consistently polling between 12 percent and 20 percent since April. That’s real. How real? Look at the polling for both primaries.

Kennedy is running closer to the incumbent president than Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, or Chris Christie are to Donald Trump. Every Republican (with the exception of DeSantis) would give their left arm to be as close to Trump as Kennedy is to Biden. That’s how strong Kennedy’s position is. And yet . . .