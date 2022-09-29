TNB tonight: Me. Tim-O. Turn up the dark, motherforker.

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

1. He Is Who We Thought He Was

Before we get started: The damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida looks very bad. If it’s your thing, please keep everyone down there in your prayers.

And if you’re able, please consider supporting one of the relief efforts. There are lots of good ones, but World Central Kitchen is going to be getting food to people ASAP and this seems like an important bridge step.

Eventually there will be financial relief from the feds and insurance for people who got wiped out. But in order to get from here to there, everyone who is trapped down there—or is working to dig out, rescue, and start the recovery process—needs to eat. We can help feed them.

You can join me in supporting World Central Kitchen’s Florida relief efforts by donating here.

Thanks.

Now, on to politics stuff.

Remember when President Trump visited Japan and there was that weird stuff about the Navy hiding the destroyer John McCain so Trump wouldn’t have to look at it?

Let me set the scene for you.

The year is 2019 and Trump is touring Japan. He visits the Yokosuka Naval Base and is scheduled to give a speech aboard the Wasp.

The Navy suddenly gives the entire crew of the John McCain, which is stationed at Yokosuka, leave for the day. The sailors from the McCain were not invited to Trump’s speech, as members of other ships’ crews were. Some of the sailors from the McCain showed up to the speech anyway. They were in uniform, which had the McCain’s insignia. They were turned away.

The White House requested that the ship be moved during Trump’s visit, so that he would not have to see it.

After the existence of this request became public, all hell broke loose: Everyone involved denied any prior knowledge of it. Trump claimed he didn’t know about it, but