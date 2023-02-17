I’ll be honest: I didn’t know who Gen. Don Bolduc was before Tim wrote about him last summer. Let’s take a walk down memory lane:

The frontrunner is Brigadier General Don Bolduc. He is not, like Sununu, a popular mainstream R with a track record of success; he’s an absolute loon who lost a Senate primary in 2020 and is a favorite in Bannon’s War Room where he is referred to only as “The General” . . .

[Sununu] has recently mocked Bolduc as “not a serious candidate”—perhaps not realizing that unseriousness has been the coin of the realm in 2022 GOP primaries. Bolduc rejects Sununu’s dismissiveness and has stated on multiple occasions he believes the state’s Republican governor is a “Chinese Communist Party sympathizer.” . . .

According to audio of a recent campaign event, Bolduc has ominously claimed our current electoral process allows for a “corrupt system of ballot stuffing” that “circumvents the machine.”

Corrupt system of ballot stuffing and machines. Machines in particular. So what they’re organizing and they’re being pretty effective about it . . . they’re also asking people to vote somebody in for dog catcher. Anybody. You know if it’s down there and it’s listed as a position, moderator. Write anyone in for anything . . . I’m just using dog catcher as an example. Forces a hand count immediately when there’s a write-in. So it circumvents the machine . . .

This is not Bolduc’s only foray into election conspiracies. He signed an insane letter in May of 2021 that questioned the results of the 2020 election and implored a “fight for our survival like no other time since our founding in 1776.”

The General has also been a vocal anti-vaxxer suspicious of Bill Gates’ plan to implant people with tracking microchips. He was specifically concerned that Gates and the government were planning a vaccine registry, which he heroically vowed to conscientiously object to.