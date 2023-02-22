(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

1. The National Divorce

Speaking of the culture war: Marjorie Taylot Greene has found her policy niche now that she’s part of the the Republican majority and holds a seat on the Committee on Homeland Security: She’s pushing for a “national divorce.”

This isn’t a one-off tweet. She’s been thinking through the logistics. (Our Joe Perticone has been reporting this out. You really should be getting his newsletter.) And here’s MTG’s whole thread. This is an actual policy proposal. Or at least the Facebook Groups version of a policy proposal.

And I will admit that a part of me—Bad JVL—is kind of into it? Not in a serious way, but as a cathartic dream. I’m just being straight with you: I get the appeal.

But here’s the thing:

There is absolutely no possible way for any such policy to be implemented. Arguing for a “national divorce” is dangerous because there is a subset of people in America who take these things seriously.

So let’s talk about it.