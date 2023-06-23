1. Quoting Hitler
This story yesterday from an Indiana chapter of Moms for Liberty is pretty crazy, even by the standards of MAGA 2023:
The Hamilton County chapter of Moms for Liberty, a national organization recently listed as an “extremist group” by a civil rights watchdog, apologized Thursday morning after it launched a newsletter called “The Parent Brigade” Wednesday that featured a quote from Adolf Hitler on its front cover.
You’re probably thinking, Hey, it can’t be that bad. They must have just taken a random quote without realizing it came from Fürhrer and—