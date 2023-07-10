(Composite by Hannah Yoest / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

1. Quadrants

We’ve got some bad news and some worse news. The bad news is that the DeSantis implosion is real. Since announcing his candidacy he’s lost about a third of his support in the Republican primary. He’s clinging to 20 percent right now. It is not inconceivable that, come the fall, he might be in the teens nationally. If you wanted DeSantis to beat Trump, you have very little reason to feel confident that this outcome is likely.

The worse news is that Trump has a consolidated hold on a flat majority of Republican voters.

Oh, I’m sorry. I said there was bad news and worse news. But there’s also worst news.

And the worst news is that you can divide the field neatly into two categories