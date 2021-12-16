Tonight it is on like Donkey Kong.

San Francisco mayor London Breed (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

1. Look Who’s a Neocon Now

The OG definition of a neocon was that he was a liberal who’d been mugged by reality. There was a foreign-policy component to this, as the Scoop Jackson Democrats watched the vanguard of the left get increasingly romantic about the Soviets. But there were also domestic policy components. Part of what moved the neocons to break with the left was crime. Part of it was taxes and the expansion of the welfare state. Part of it was the accumulation of liberal pieties—especially around campus radicalism—that had gotten sort of ridiculous.

Well, my friends, meet the new neocon on the block:

More of this, please?