Let's Talk About Aliens
Forget the UFOs. Microsoft's AI isn't mimicking human intelligence. It's creating a form of alien intelligence.
1. AI and Sentience
Lots of stuff in the news over the last 48 hours about Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing. I want to talk about it.
Because this is the part of the movie where you start stockpiling food at the safe-house that has no networked computers of any kind.