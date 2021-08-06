Share this postLet Kamala Harris Blow Up "Defund the Police"thetriad.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThe TriadLet Kamala Harris Blow Up "Defund the Police"It's a job tailor made for the vice president.Jonathan V. LastAug 6, 202133Share this postLet Kamala Harris Blow Up "Defund the Police"thetriad.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailIf you missed TNB last night, the rewind is here and the podcast version is here.This post is for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in