1. The White Working Class?

Joe Biden understands that the Democratic party is a broad and disparate coalition and that this coalition has white working-class voters as a large constituent group—even if white working-class voters as a whole are majority Republican.

My buddy David Byler talked about this at length on Monday when he emphasized two seemingly-contradictory truths:

In 2020 Trump won whites without a college degree by 2-to-1. In 2020, 1 out of every 3 votes Biden got were from whites without a college degree.

Here’s the graphic Byler made to illustrate it:

Here is the key point about understanding coalition politics: Political power is a function of both the absolute size of the group AND the percentage breakdown of the group’s preference. If a group is big enough, then it is important to you even if you get only a small percentage of that group voting for you.

So even though Democrats might look at working-class whites and think “This is a core Republican group,” the immense size of working-class whites means that even getting a third of that vote is desperately important for Democrats.

Or, to put it in a way that might feel more familiar to Democrats: Imagine how freaked out you’d be if, in 2024, Republicans won a third of black and Hispanic voters.

Point is: Joe Biden has governed exactly as someone who understands this key truth. Which is why you have stories like this: