(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

1. Whipped Inflation

Everyone is paying attention to the new season of The Trump Show, but while that’s been going on there’s also been a lot of good news. About the economy. About the rule of law. About the direction of the Republican party, even.

It feels weird to say this but . . . maybe it’s morning in America?

Let’s start with the economy: