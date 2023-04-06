It's Always the Ones You Most Expect
The president and his sheriff; indicted in the same week. Plus: Guess which Supreme Court justice has lavish travel paid for by a billionaire but never discloses it?
1. The Party of Law and Order
Here’s a piece of Maryland local news that may interest you: On Wednesday, a man in Frederick County, Maryland, named Chuck Jenkins was arrested on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns.
Why would you care?
Because Mr. Jenkins isn’t just a private citizen. He’s also the Frederick County sheriff.
According to the local press, Sheriff Jenkins has known that he was under criminal investigation for the better part of a year. Also, he has no intention of resigning. Or even taking a leave of absence:
At a press conference on Wednesday, sheriff’s office spokesman Todd Wivell said Jenkins plans to stay on the job, and not resign or go on leave. . . .
Wivell said Jenkins has known about the investigation for a year, but the indictment filed Wednesday was a complete surprise.
But wait, there’s more.