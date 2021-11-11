Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

1. Historical Illiteracy

The other day Dennis Prager expounded on how very hard life is for people who refuse COVID vaccines:

Indeed. Can you possibly imagine? Let me help. This is from a piece about Rush Limbaugh, following the great man’s passing:

Limbaugh did in fact have a radio segment on his show in which he mocked people dying of AIDS. . . . A passage reads: "He chastised 'militant homosexuals' for their disrespectful behavior and shortly thereafter began broadcasting irreverent and tasteless 'AIDS Update' segments introduced by Dionne Warwick's "I'll Never Love This Way Again." The Los Angeles Times published an article in 1998 about what was described as the "popular" feature of Limbaugh's show. The publication stated that Limbaugh even said, "Gays deserved their fate." Additionally, per Snopes, Iowa newspaper Cedar Gazette reported in 1990 that the segment played songs such as "Back in the Saddle Again," "Kiss Him Goodbye," "I Know I'll Never Love This Way Again" and "Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places."

Here is the sainted Bill Buckley:

Everyone detected with AIDS should be tattooed in the upper forearm, to protect common-needle users, and on the buttocks, to prevent the victimization of other homosexuals. You have got to be kidding! That's exactly what we suspected all along! You are calling for the return of the Scarlet Letter, but only for homosexuals! Answer: The Scarlet Letter was designed to stimulate public obloquy. The AIDS tattoo is designed for private protection. And the whole point of this is that we are not talking about a kidding matter. Our society is generally threatened, and in order to fight AIDS, we need the civil equivalent of universal military training.

Here’s a headline from the “Moral Majority Report,” Jerry Falwell’s magazine:

Here’s an anecdote from 1982:

Larry Speakes, press secretary for Reagan, laughed when asked about whether the president was tracking the spread of AIDS. “It’s known as gay plague,” the journalist asked. Some people in the room chuckled. “I don’t have it, do you?” Speakes snapped back, as the room erupted in laughter. "Do you? You didn't answer my question. How do you know?"

And here’s Dennis Prager himself in 2014:

Like heterosexual AIDS and so many other crises, this has been entirely manufactured by the Left.

As you might imagine, there are many, many more examples.

Sometimes it’s hard to know if people like Dennis Prager are merely dullards, or if they’re actually evil.