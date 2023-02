(Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

1. Rivian

I wrote about the ludicrous valuation of Lucid Motors last week and then we got some Rivian news.

If you don’t know anything about Rivian, it’s an EV company which makes pick-up trucks. Sort of.

A more accurate description of Rivian would be that it’s a memestock company which talks about making pick-up trucks.