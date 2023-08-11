Supporters cheer as Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a Biden-Harris drive-in rally in Orlando, Florida on October 27, 2020. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Trying to Understand the Majority

The other day on Threads, Bulwark contributor and all-around great writer

asked the following question:

What he’s getting at is one of the political and ideological asymmetries we talk about here often:

One side of our political divide routinely castigates itself for being in a bubble. One side expends a lot of energy trying to figure out how to appeal to people who don’t vote for them. One side talks a lot about persuasion and understanding the people across from them.

Not coincidentally, that side is the same side that can no longer wield executive power nationally without winning a sizable popular majority.

Get 30 day free trial

The other side does not seem to worry about the media bubble it lives in.