Inside the Mind of a Biden Voter
Why is it that only one side is interested in understanding and persuading their opponents? Plus the good Republican.
1. Trying to Understand the Majority
The other day on Threads, Bulwark contributor and all-around great writerasked the following question:
What he’s getting at is one of the political and ideological asymmetries we talk about here often:
One side of our political divide routinely castigates itself for being in a bubble. One side expends a lot of energy trying to figure out how to appeal to people who don’t vote for them. One side talks a lot about persuasion and understanding the people across from them.
Not coincidentally, that side is the same side that can no longer wield executive power nationally without winning a sizable popular majority.
The other side does not seem to worry about the media bubble it lives in.