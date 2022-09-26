(Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

1. New York v. Trump

I’m trying to get my arms around what the NY State AG’s lawsuit against Trump means and today I’ve read two excellent, opposing, points of view.

On our site, Kim Wehle makes the argument the lawsuit is real trouble for Trump. Here’s the main gist:

The state of New York alleges that the defendants, in their dealings with banks and insurance companies, grossly and fraudulently inflated their assets by billions of dollars—over 200 separate times—in order “to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company, to satisfy continuing loan covenants, and to induce insurers to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums.”

And here are some of the examples Wehle cites: