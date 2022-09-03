Hashing it out.
The Saturday Triad—the newsletter of newsletters—is off this week. You should go enjoy a long weekend and forget reading about politics.
But if you’re driving somewhere and need something to listen to, I’ve got you covered.
I’m unlocking the latest edition of The Secret Podcast which we produce twice a week exclusively for Bulwark+ members. In this episode, Sarah Longwell and I talked about Biden’s big speech and the possible inevitability of a Trump indictment.
Here’s a 4 minute preview of the show.
You can listen every week if you become a Bulwark+ member. People seem to really like it, fwiw.
And if you have a longer drive, here’s this week’s Beg to Differ podcast featuring Meghan McArdle. Sonny Bunch guest hosts along with Linda Chavez, Bill Galston and Damon Linker.
Awesome discussion except the somewhat terrifying turn towards the end (but it forced me to look up the phrase “‘Katy bar the door”….so there’s that)
One issue that I think is worth commenting on is Sarah’s claim that some Republican voters might view Trump’s statements about a stolen election as similar to Stacey Abrams’ just as many of them view the DOJ’s investigation of Hilary Clinton’s emails as similar to Trump’s storing boxes of classified info at Mar-a-Lago. She says that while in each case, there are superficial similarities, the “context and style” of the allegations are very different/. I agree. But I think the differences are much more significant than just “context and style”.
The things Trump did, he did as the former President and current de facto leader of the Republican Party so the consequences and long-term effects of his actions are much more dangerous.
I don’t know that much about the Abrams election but even if she was completely wrong for not conceding immediately and implying that certain factors resulted in an “unfair” election, nothing she did or said caused Democrats in Georgia to try and forcibly overturn the election or caused them to believe that any future election they didn’t win would, by default, be illegitimate.
It was clearly wrong for Clinton to store sensitive government info on a private server (though I think her actions were more negligent than intentional obstruction). Still I don’t remember Democrats being so incensed over the FBI probe of her mishandling of documents that they sent death threats to FBI inspectors or implied that violence would ensue if she were to be prosecuted.
Consequences matter.
Well, one slight bit of potentially good news with disclaimers: Over on the Hill, Jonathan Turley has an article about Hillary's emails and Trump. He keeps hedging that Trump may face criminal charges (sort of in favor), but runs back to "But her emails!" as an argument against. The only laugh I've had all morning. If Trump's lost Turley will Concha be far behind?