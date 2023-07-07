(The Bulwark / Midjourney)

1. Fork the Users

On Wednesday night Facebook Meta launched “Threads,” its Twitter clone. Within a few hours Threads had 10 million users. Within 18 hours the app was up to 30 million users. Depending on whom you believe, Threads may be close to 70 million users by the time you read this.

Twitter launched in 2006 and today has 300 million users.

So it is not an exaggeration to say that Threads is a dagger aimed at the heart of Twitter. I’ll go further: It is difficult for me to see how Twitter survives as a going concern.

How does a business collapse like this happen? Why would tens of millions of users flee one free social platform for another, nearly identical, free social platform?

It’s because Elon Musk turned Twitter into a company that hated most of its users. He believed that his moat was so wide and deep that he could afford to treat them with disdain.

Musk turned Twitter into the cable company.