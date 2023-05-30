Last week I laid down a marker on the debt ceiling in the hopes of helping us judge Biden’s performance by standards that didn’t shift.

I’d like for us to put some markers down now. Because last week Conservatism Inc. was freaking out about how, if Biden invoked the 14th Amendment to circumvent a compromise it would be the greatest usurpation of executive power since the suspension of habeas corpus.

Fair enough, I guess?

So what happens if Biden doesn’t go over the top on the 14th Amendment? Does he get credit from Republicans for not being a tool of the progressive left? Or do they keep shouting socialism in a crowded theater?

And what happens if Biden and McCarthy actually get to yes? Does the critique of Biden as a progressive BLM-antifa radical go away?

Would people admit that Biden is the centrist we’ve been waiting for?

Because if centrism is defined by both parties getting a little bit of what they want, then it seems like Biden is about as close to the middle as any recent president.