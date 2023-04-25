(The Bulwark / Photos: GettyImages / Midjourney)

1. Discontent

Listen up America: You will have Joe Biden as your Democratic nominee and you will like it.

Let me explain.

Here is a true thing: Every president has a percentage of people who don’t want him to run for reelection, even in his own party. This was true of Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Reagan, Carter, and Ford.

Really. Check out this Washington Post headline from September of 1982:

Yet nearly all presidents do run for reelection—and most of the time they win.

In many presidential reelects, there is drama concerning whether or not the POTUS will replace his VP. Even in the low-drama Obama White House there was talk about pushing Biden off the ticket. And yet…