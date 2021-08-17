





US President Joe Biden speaks about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House August 16, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

1. The Afghans and Us

One of the hard things about thinking about Afghanistan is that there are so many moving parts and so many different groups of people to think about: the Afghans themselves, and all their various subdivisions; Afghanistan’s neighbors and near-neighbors, especially big, nuclear-armed countries like Pakistan, India, and China; our partners and allies who have fought and died with us there for 20 years; and us Americans. We’re not going to be able to talk about all of these, so I want to focus on just the Afghans and us.

But first: I know there are a lot of veterans of the Afghanistan War who read this newsletter. In case you missed it, here’s (part of) Rep. Seth Moulton’s statement on Afghanistan:

Finally, to our Afghanistan veterans and their families, I am too honest to stand here today and try to convince you that your sacrifice was worth it. Some will find solace in the millions of Afghans, especially women and girls, to whom we gave two decades of a taste of freedom—more hope, liberty, and opportunity than they would have ever had without the tireless work and irreparable sacrifices of our troops. We accomplished our initial mission: Osama Bin Laden is dead and the threat of terrorist attacks against Americans originating from Afghanistan is diminished. We also provided the security needed to accomplish a peace process that, unfortunately, was never realized. Others will forever ask that haunting question I heard too often from my own Marines in Iraq: “Why are we here?” The best answer I could ever come up with was simply, “So nobody has to be here in our place,” and while that was never an adequate answer, it is true. And I remain proud to be from a nation whose brave young men and women stand on the ramparts of freedom around the globe, as they do at Kabul Airport tonight.

Afghanistan is a poor country, remote, and notoriously backward, even compared to its South/Central-Asian neighbors. It ranks 169th out of 185 countries on the Human Development Index. And it’s been at war almost constantly since 1979.



But for some Afghans, for a few years, there was the promise, or the hope, or even just the remote possibility of being a normal country. They were never going to be Switzerland or South Korea. But they had an all-female orchestra. At the Tokyo Olympics, they won their first medals since 1936. Its GDP per capita peaked in 2012 but remains three times higher than when we invaded in 2002. Millions of women and girls have attended school. An Afghan girl my age is old enough to have started school in first grade, completed high school, earned a bachelor’s degree and an advanced degree—and now be a target.

It’s easy to ask what we accomplished in Afghanistan as a rhetorical question, for which everyone assumes the answer is “nothing.” It’s much less satisfying to look at the ledger of failures and accomplishments and make the case that it’s time to pull out. Afghanistan remains unfree, corrupt, poorly governed, and generally vexing. But the crowds of people thronging Kabul Airport, the many thousands crowding at the border crossings to Pakistan, the unknown number in hiding, and the millions who may become refugees in the coming months and years—each of those people is testament to what we did accomplish in Afghanistan.



And if we don’t face squarely the facts that we’re consigning some number of them to torture, murder, tyranny, rape, and oppression; to every conceivable act of inhumanity and barbarity; to a bleak and endless future of a kind of slavery based on religious zealotry, we’re letting ourselves off too easily.

2. Biden Blames the Victims

No one is saying we should also invade Tajikistan or Somalia or North Korea or Tigray, where similar or even worse human rights violations are the norm. But Colin Powell articulated a rule we ought to follow: You break it, you own it. We took responsibility for Afghanistan, and we bungled it.



And Biden blamed the Afghans. I say this as someone who voted for Biden in the primary and general elections, and who actively encouraged others to vote for him: The speech he gave yesterday was petulant and shameful.



Let’s survey some lines:

We gave [the Afghans] every chance to determine their own future. What we could not provide them was the will to fight for that future. There are some very brave and capable Afghan special forces units and soldiers. But if Afghanistan is unable to mount any real resistance to the Taliban now, there is no chance that one year—one more year, five more years or 20 more years—that U.S. military boots on the ground would have made any difference. Here’s what I believe to my core: It is wrong to order American troops to step up when Afghanistan’s own armed forces would not. The political leaders of Afghanistan were unable to come together for the good of their people, unable to negotiate for the future of their country when the chips were down. They would never have done so while U.S. troops remained in Afghanistan bearing the brunt of the fighting for them.

That’s one story. Here’s another: Trump negotiated an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw in May, but it wasn’t a treaty and it wasn’t ratified by the Senate, so Biden was free to renege or renegotiate as he wished—and he did, by moving the withdrawal date from May to September. He didn’t ensure that the American military and intelligence community would have bases in neighboring countries. He didn’t plan to evacuate the Afghans who had helped us through 20 years of war. He didn’t plan even to evacuate the American Embassy right—why hand over Bagram Airfield before evacuating all the Americans? He didn’t consult with American allies or partners.



Instead, at the peak of the fighting season, when the Taliban was at its strongest, he withdrew logistical and air support from the Afghan forces.



And now he blames them for not having the will to fight.

It gets worse: “I also want to acknowledge how painful this is to so many of us. The scenes that we’re seeing in Afghanistan, they’re gut-wrenching. . .”



I think Biden is a good man, so I hope some speechwriter is getting fired for this. What kind of narcissistic villain blames the Afghans for our betrayal of them, and then complains about how hard it is on us to watch their suffering?

There’s so much more criticism that Biden and his administration deserve from the humiliating and scandalous shambles our Afghanistan policy has become. But all I can think of is: In this case, I hope Biden doesn’t speak for the country. But I fear that he does.

3. More to Read

The smartest smart people have written a lot about Afghanistan for The Bulwark in the last couple days, and there’s more to come. Here’s a brief digest, but I recommend reading it all.



William Inboden, How the Afghanistan Debacle Harms U.S. Interests:

The American loss in Afghanistan is a national humiliation, and an unfolding humanitarian and human rights catastrophe. Those are reason alone for lamentation. But does the Afghanistan retreat hurt our core national interests and risk our national security? Advocates of withdrawal, including Presidents Trump and Biden, and adherents of “restraint” in foreign policy. . . contended that the United States had little or no national interest in continuing our modest force of a few thousand troops and intelligence officers in Afghanistan. I do not share their optimism. A more realistic assessment shows American interests harmed or put at risk in several ways by the Trump-Biden withdrawal. None of these outcomes is certain, nor are they binary—some or all of them may come about on a lesser scale. But taken together or apart, these interests are now endangered by America’s ignominious retreat from Afghanistan.

The Editors, ‘Please Don’t Leave Us Behind. We Will Be Great Americans’:

What’s your current situation? Like I said, I’m currently in hiding. We are hoping to get out. If we are not rescued, then the Taliban will execute us. The AAF and the Afghan Special Operations Forces are not the same as regular rank-and-file soldiers. We are very well known. We were celebrated by the Afghan people, so everyone knows us. It’s a very big deal to be an Afghan pilot or a commando. Anyway, we are hoping that the Americans will take us, and our families, to safety. We spent decades fighting alongside American forces.

Bill Kristol, ‘A Total and Unmitigated Defeat’:

The Biden administration and Congress have an obligation do everything they can to overcome all the bureaucratic obstacles and business-as-usual procedures, and to get as many Afghans as possible out to safety. This does not mean only those on the Special Immigrant Visas list. And if this means maintaining a military presence for more days than currently planned, or, for example, using the military to clear roads to the airport, we should do so. And I’ll add this: Serious people in government and outside government also have an obligation to begin thinking about how to mitigate the horrors that will take place within Afghanistan, and also to mitigate the damage not just to American foreign policy but to the cause of all who defend or seek freedom anywhere in the world.

Shay Khatiri, Why the Afghan Army Fell to the Taliban:

In the coming days, we will likely learn more about how the army lost so badly—there are dark rumors of deals cut long ago with the Taliban, in addition to public remarks alluding to the military having to fight with its arms tied. But there are a few things that we can already say now. The Afghan military was not defeated because it was filled with cowards or fools. Afghans are good fighters, and the army had done a fine job in pushing back against the Taliban since 2014, when we transferred combat responsibility to them.

There’s so much more. Read here.