1. Always Trust The General!

A month ago Tim did a write-up for us on Gen. Don Bolduc, who was the GOP front-runner in the New Hampshire Senate primary:

The frontrunner is Brigadier General Don Bolduc. He is not, like Sununu, a popular mainstream R with a track record of success; he’s an absolute loon who lost a Senate primary in 2020 and is a favorite in Bannon’s War Room where he is referred to only as “The General,” as if he were some kind of exiled Kazak communist who Bannon is demanding be released from prison. . . . [NH Gov. Chris Sununu] has recently mocked Bolduc as “not a serious candidate”—perhaps not realizing that unseriousness has been the coin of the realm in 2022 GOP primaries. Bolduc rejects Sununu’s dismissiveness and has stated on multiple occasions he believes the state’s Republican governor is a “Chinese Communist Party sympathizer.” . . . He signed an insane letter in May of 2021 that questioned the results of the 2020 election and implored a “fight for our survival like no other time since our founding in 1776.” The General has also been a vocal anti-vaxxer suspicious of Bill Gates’ plan to implant people with tracking microchips. . . . The General has other concerns: That his nemesis Bill Gates and George Soros also funded the “militant wing” of Black Lives Matter, which he deems a domestic terrorist organization. By contrast Bolduc is of the opinion that Confederate statues should be preserved in America because they are “a symbol of hope, a symbol of inspiration, a symbol of moving forward.” This is a strange position for a New Hampshire Yankee, but his gray shirt fans seem to concur! Being such a learned individual, you won’t be surprised that Bolduc also has strong views about what our children are being taught in schools. At an event in Londonderry he argued that even private schools should be subject to government bans on the discussion of “sexuality.”

Today, he is the GOP nominee. I have so many questions!

(1) Do any of these people believe anything they say?

Sununu said that Bolduc was not a serious candidate. So, will Sununu endorse Bolduc?

Bolduc said that Sununu is a pawn of the Chinese Communist Party. So, if Sununu endorses him, will Bolduc accept this approval from the CCP?

Bolduc signed that letter saying that tyranny was coming and that Patriotic Americans had to “fight for our survival like no other time since our founding in 1776.” Does this mean that if Republicans fail to win the White House in 2024, then there will be no reason for Republicans to field candidates for office ever again, because America will be a dictatorship?

Or are we supposed to dismiss all of this as just “stuff people say” that is meant to be taken neither seriously nor literally?

(2) WTF conservatives love government power now?