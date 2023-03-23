Tonight is TNB! Come hang with Amanda Carpenter, Bill Kristol, and me to talk about the six (6!) investigations of Trump, the possibility of indictment(s), and Meatball Ron Ron DeSantis making his move.

Tonight, 8pm in the East on Zoom. Only for members of Bulwark+. Leave us a question here.

1. So Many Prosecutions

Having made their deal with the devil to elect and protect the most corrupt man to ever serve as president, Republicans are now outraged that his corruptions have resulted in multiple criminal investigations.

I want to give you a little bit of prep work for tonight’s livestream, because it is kind of breathtaking how many investigations are swirling, simultaneously. Per Kim Wehle’s breakdown, we have:

Mar-a-Lago classified docs. (DoJ, led by special counsel Jack Smith.) Criminal wrongdoing regarding January 6 assault on the Capitol. (DoJ, also led by Smith.) Election fraud in the state of Georgia. (Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis.) Various investigations into Trump’s business behavior. (New York State district attorney Letitia James; Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.) The Stormy Daniels hush money. (Manhattan DA Bragg.) A securities fraud investigation into Truth Social’s merger with DWAC. (SEC and DoJ.)

That’s a lot of investigations!

And there’s a single through-line to all of it: