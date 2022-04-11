Bulwark+
Join
Sign in
Home
Morning Shots
The Triad
Overtime
Screen Time
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Beg to Differ (Ad-free)
The Secret Podcast
The Next Level
The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Across the Movie Aisle
Hellcat
The Focus Group (ad-free)
Thursday Night Bulwark
Bulwark Home
Store
Archive
About
More
return
;
New
Top
Discussion
David McCormick and a Senate Map for Dummies
Dignity and despair.
Tim Miller
10 hr ago
58
Comment
29
Share
Share this post
David McCormick and a Senate Map for Dummies
thetriad.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
To Paradise Book Club: Part One "Washington Square"
Hey folks - Welcome to impromptu book club! This is a trial run so we’ll be making up the rules on the fly. But for now here goes: To Paradise i…
Tim Miller
10 hr ago
34
Comment
28
Share
Share this post
Join To Paradise Book Club: Part One "Washington Square"
thetriad.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Holy War
Russia is what happens when nationalism infiltrates Christianity.
Jonathan V. Last
Apr 8
126
Comment
129
Share
Share this post
Holy War
thetriad.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Democrats Are Screwed No Matter What They Do
There is no world in which Democrats could have won in 2022 by being more moderate and working-class friendly.
Jonathan V. Last
Apr 7
61
Comment
190
Share
Share this post
Democrats Are Screwed No Matter What They Do
thetriad.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Ukraine Enters Phase 2 of the War
Also: Elon Musk for president?
Jonathan V. Last
Apr 6
79
Comment
77
Share
Share this post
Ukraine Enters Phase 2 of the War
thetriad.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Projection Is the Sincerest Form of Trumpism
About the sudden interest in "grooming" . . .
Jonathan V. Last
Apr 5
55
Comment
49
Share
Share this post
Projection Is the Sincerest Form of Trumpism
thetriad.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Ukraine Goes on Offense
It's time to change the nature of our military aid.
Jonathan V. Last
Apr 1
76
Comment
128
Share
Share this post
Ukraine Goes on Offense
thetriad.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Why Does No One Ever Say “Republicans Have to Stop Acting Crazy or Voters Will Punish Them”?
One-way voter accountability.
Jonathan V. Last
Mar 31
69
Comment
137
Share
Share this post
Why Does No One Ever Say “Republicans Have to Stop Acting Crazy or Voters Will Punish Them”?
thetriad.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Counterintuitive Hotness: Actually Putin Is Winning?
Some conservatives (and Glenn Greenwald) now think Putin is playing 5-D chess.
Jonathan V. Last
Mar 30
64
Comment
71
Share
Share this post
Counterintuitive Hotness: Actually Putin Is Winning?
thetriad.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
What Is Ginni Thomas?
"Activist" is a euphemism for "silly woman with a powerful spouse."
Jonathan V. Last
Mar 29
125
Comment
105
Share
Share this post
What Is Ginni Thomas?
thetriad.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Biden: Still Doing a Good Job on Ukraine
He shouldn't have publicly called for regime change. But check the scoreboard.
Jonathan V. Last
Mar 28
70
Comment
68
Share
Share this post
Biden: Still Doing a Good Job on Ukraine
thetriad.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
How to Fight for Democracy
Everywhere is Ukraine.
Jonathan V. Last
Mar 26
269
Comment
35
Share
Share this post
How to Fight for Democracy
thetriad.thebulwark.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2022 The Bulwark
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Publish on Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts